    NSA Souda Bay Triad Holiday Video

    GREECE

    12.06.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder and Nicholas Tenorio

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 8, 2024) From left to right, Cmdr. Steven Aspholm, executive officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay; Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay; and Command Master Chief Rafael Barney, NSA Souda Bay, share a holiday message on behalf of NSA Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, on Dec. 8, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 07:28
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 947813
    VIRIN: 241206-N-NO067-1738
    Filename: DOD_110747030
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: GR

    This work, NSA Souda Bay Triad Holiday Video, by PO2 Andrew Eder and Nicholas Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

  •   Register/Login to Download