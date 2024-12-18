Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    41st Field Artillery Brigade conducts holiday PT event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.20.2024

    Video by Pfc. Rayonne Bissant 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade participate in a holiday physical training event on Tower Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 20, 2024. Teams consisting of a battery or company participated in up to 19 challenges to gain the most points within a 45-minute time frame to win the Rail for the battalion. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Rayonne Bissant)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 07:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947810
    VIRIN: 241220-A-BK800-1851
    Filename: DOD_110747027
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st Field Artillery Brigade conducts holiday PT event, by PFC Rayonne Bissant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7ATC
    ReadyForces
    TrainToWin
    41stFAB
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download