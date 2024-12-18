41st Field Artillery Brigade conducts holiday PT event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade participate in a holiday physical training event on Tower Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 20, 2024. Teams consisting of a battery or company participated in up to 19 challenges to gain the most points within a 45-minute time frame to win the Rail for the battalion. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Rayonne Bissant)