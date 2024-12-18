41st Field Artillery Brigade conducts holiday PT event

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade participate in a holiday physical training event on Tower Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 20, 2024. Teams consisting of a battery or company participated in up to 19 challenges to gain the most points within a 45-minute time frame to win the Rail for the battalion. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Rayonne Bissant)
|12.20.2024
|12.20.2024 07:33
|B-Roll
|947810
|241220-A-BK800-1851
|DOD_110747027
|00:00:36
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|0
|0
