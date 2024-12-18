Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3-10th BCT and Angel Tree program donate to local school in Romania

    ROMANIA, ROMANIA

    12.18.2024

    Video by Spc. Jaidyn Moore 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Maj. Wade Shepard, a chaplain assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), and a team from Salvation Army, give presents to children in the the local community at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 18, 2024. The Salvation Army Angel Tree program provides Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the world each year.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 05:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947800
    VIRIN: 241218-A-YI872-1943
    Filename: DOD_110746931
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: ROMANIA, RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-10th BCT and Angel Tree program donate to local school in Romania, by SPC Jaidyn Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3-10th mountain division
    Angel Tree
    Salvation Army
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    VictoryCorp

