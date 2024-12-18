3-10th BCT and Angel Tree program donate to local school in Romania

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Maj. Wade Shepard, a chaplain assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), and a team from Salvation Army, give presents to children in the the local community at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 18, 2024. The Salvation Army Angel Tree program provides Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the world each year.