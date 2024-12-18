U.S. Army Maj. Wade Shepard, a chaplain assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), and a team from Salvation Army, give presents to children in the the local community at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 18, 2024. The Salvation Army Angel Tree program provides Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the world each year.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 05:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947800
|VIRIN:
|241218-A-YI872-1943
|Filename:
|DOD_110746931
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|ROMANIA, RO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3-10th BCT and Angel Tree program donate to local school in Romania, by SPC Jaidyn Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
