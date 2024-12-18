NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 16, 2024) Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, speaks about seasonal risk and suicide prevention onboard NSA Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, Dec. 16, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 07:25
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|947799
|VIRIN:
|241216-N-NO067-5627
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110746926
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|GR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NSA Souda Ba Suicide Prevention Video, by PO2 Andrew Eder and Nicholas Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.