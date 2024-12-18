Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Vicenza STEM Challenge

    ITALY

    12.10.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    The Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral Christopher W. Grady visits Vicenza Middle School on December 10, 2024 in Vicenza, Italy. Students were challenged to complete a STEM Challenge to conduct a tower capable of holding a 450 g can of soup using minimal resources. The event focuses on family readiness and to raise espirit de corp.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 04:04
    Video ID: 947796
    VIRIN: 241210-A-FG870-7979
    Location: IT

    AFN USAG Italy Vicenza 173rd Airborne Brigade

