AFN Vicenza STEM Challenge

The Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral Christopher W. Grady visits Vicenza Middle School on December 10, 2024 in Vicenza, Italy. Students were challenged to complete a STEM Challenge to conduct a tower capable of holding a 450 g can of soup using minimal resources. The event focuses on family readiness and to raise espirit de corp.