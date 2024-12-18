Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    909th ARS extends BTF in the Pacific

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.16.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Bomb Squadron at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, conducts a night-time aerial refueling with a 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 16, 2024. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific region by demonstrating the U.S. Air Force’s ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 02:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947787
    VIRIN: 241216-F-TF632-9259
    Filename: DOD_110746702
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 909th ARS extends BTF in the Pacific, by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    B-52
    USINDOPACOM
    INDOPACOM
    BTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download