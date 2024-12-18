A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Bomb Squadron at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, conducts a night-time aerial refueling with a 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 16, 2024. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific region by demonstrating the U.S. Air Force’s ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 02:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|947787
|VIRIN:
|241216-F-TF632-9259
|Filename:
|DOD_110746702
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 909th ARS extends BTF in the Pacific, by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
