    1-57 ADAR and 3-227 AHB Air Defense and Survivability Training Reel

    BABADAG TRAINING AREA, ROMANIA

    12.17.2024

    Video by Sgt. Austin Steinborn 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, along with members of the 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct air defense and survivability training at Babadag Training Area, Romania, Dec. 17, 2024. This training aims to strengthen air and missile defense capabilities through the rapid deployment of dismounted air defense crews using Stinger missiles, designed to counter low-altitude threats and secure NATO airspace, while at the same time test helicopter pilots on evading radar detection and subsequent threats. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)

    Location: BABADAG TRAINING AREA, RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-57 ADAR and 3-227 AHB Air Defense and Survivability Training Reel, by SGT Austin Steinborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Romania
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    VictoryCorps
    1-57 ADAR
    3-227 AHB

