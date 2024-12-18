1-57 ADAR and 3-227 AHB Air Defense and Survivability Training Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, along with members of the 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct air defense and survivability training at Babadag Training Area, Romania, Dec. 17, 2024. This training aims to strengthen air and missile defense capabilities through the rapid deployment of dismounted air defense crews using Stinger missiles, designed to counter low-altitude threats and secure NATO airspace, while at the same time test helicopter pilots on evading radar detection and subsequent threats. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)