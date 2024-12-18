Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Santa 2024 Brings Christmas Joy To Yakutat

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    The Alaska National Guard's annual community outreach program, Operation Santa Claus, continues to bring the magic of the season to the remote communities of Yakutat Dec. 18, 2024. In partnership with the Salvation Army, the program delivered gifts and tidings of Christmas joy to the town. The video highlights the annual Operation Santa Claus, a collaborative effort between The Salvation Army, the Alaska National Guard, and the Alaska National Guard Child and Youth Program, spreading joy to communities across Alaska during the Christmas season. The Salvation Army collects, wraps, and packs gifts for children, and the Alaska National Guard plays a crucial role in transportation, logistics, and planning. (Alaska National Guard video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto).

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 20:49
    Location: ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Santa 2024 Brings Christmas Joy To Yakutat, by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska National Guard
    OpSanta
    OP Santa 2024
    Yautat

