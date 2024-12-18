Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Morita prepares CH-53E Super Stallion for flight

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.17.2024

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Makoto Morita, a pilot with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 465, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares a CH-53E Super Stallion for flight on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 16, 2024. This b-roll was created in conjunction of IndoPacific heritage month.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 00:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947758
    VIRIN: 241217-M-RK059-1002
    PIN: 1002
    Filename: DOD_110746402
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Capt. Morita prepares CH-53E Super Stallion for flight, by Sgt Gabriel Antwiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    heritage
    USMC
    1st MAW
    cultural ties
    Shared Heritage

