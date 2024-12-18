U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Makoto Morita, a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter pilot with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 465, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, recounts his Pacific heritage on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 17, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 00:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|947753
|VIRIN:
|241217-M-RK059-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110746297
|Length:
|00:09:10
|Location:
|MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Capt. Morita gives interview on Pacific Heritage, by Sgt Gabriel Antwiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
