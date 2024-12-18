Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Morita gives interview on Pacific Heritage

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.17.2024

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Makoto Morita, a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter pilot with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 465, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, recounts his Pacific heritage on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 17, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 00:00
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:09:10
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP

    This work, Capt. Morita gives interview on Pacific Heritage, by Sgt Gabriel Antwiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    heritage
    USMC
    1st MAW
    Shared Heritage
    culteral ties

