Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Traven Walloch Marine Machinery Mechanic PNSY

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Video by Joel Messer 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (May 08, 2023): This recruiting spot features Traven Walloch, Marine Machinery Mechanic from PNSY Detachment San Diego (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 17:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947736
    VIRIN: 230508-N-BY633-1003
    Filename: DOD_110746057
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Traven Walloch Marine Machinery Mechanic PNSY, by Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    submarine
    Point Loma Naval Base
    PNSY; Submarine; Navy; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Fight now; Readiness;
    PNSY; Submarines; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Navy; CNO NAVPLAN;

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download