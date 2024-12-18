Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PROfile Joseph Gluckert Shipyard Historian PNSY

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Video by Joel Messer 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (February 02, 2023): This Shipyard PROfile features Joseph Gluckert, Shipyard Historian. U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 16:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947723
    VIRIN: 230202-N-BY633-1001
    Filename: DOD_110745893
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PROfile Joseph Gluckert Shipyard Historian PNSY, by Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    profile
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    PNSY
    Kittery Maine
    Profile Series
    Navy History & Heritage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download