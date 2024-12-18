360 Walk Around for Safety

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 360 Degree Walk Around for Safety is a required prerequisite for all Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Employees operating a government vehicle. Park ranger Ryan Parisotto of the Lake Eufaula Project Office, Tulsa District, USACE, tells us about the safety walk around process, why it's necessary, and how to conduct it to keep yourself and others safe on the road.