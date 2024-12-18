Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    360 Walk Around for Safety

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The 360 Degree Walk Around for Safety is a required prerequisite for all Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Employees operating a government vehicle. Park ranger Ryan Parisotto of the Lake Eufaula Project Office, Tulsa District, USACE, tells us about the safety walk around process, why it's necessary, and how to conduct it to keep yourself and others safe on the road.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 15:44
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    This work, 360 Walk Around for Safety, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    safety
    USACE
    Vehicle Safety
    Southwestern Division
    Tulsa District
    Culture of Safety

