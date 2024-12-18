From Trinidad to the Air Force: A loadmaster's journey and mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947699" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hadassah Rudder, 15th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, shares her journey from immigrating to the United States to serving in the U.S. Air Force at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 14, 2024. As a loadmaster, Rudder plays a vital role in ensuring the success of global airlift operations, while her personal story highlights the diverse backgrounds of those who serve. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)