    From Trinidad to the Air Force: A loadmaster's journey and mission

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hadassah Rudder, 15th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, shares her journey from immigrating to the United States to serving in the U.S. Air Force at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 14, 2024. As a loadmaster, Rudder plays a vital role in ensuring the success of global airlift operations, while her personal story highlights the diverse backgrounds of those who serve. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 15:10
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    C-17
    loadmaster
    1CTCS
    Air Force
    Combat Camera
    Joint Base Charleston

