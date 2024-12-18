U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hadassah Rudder, 15th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, shares her journey from immigrating to the United States to serving in the U.S. Air Force at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 14, 2024. As a loadmaster, Rudder plays a vital role in ensuring the success of global airlift operations, while her personal story highlights the diverse backgrounds of those who serve. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 15:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947699
|VIRIN:
|241214-F-TE598-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110745713
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, From Trinidad to the Air Force: A loadmaster's journey and mission, by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.