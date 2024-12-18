U.S. military servicemembers attending the Basic Airborne Course (BAC), train during tower week at Fort Moore, Ga., Dec. 2024. The three-week BAC at Fort Moore includes ground week, tower week, and jump week, where candidates test their skills to become airborne Soldiers and servicemembers. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 14:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|947687
|VIRIN:
|241210-A-FU327-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110745618
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Basic Airborne Course - ISLT & Aircraft exit training, by SSG Keith Thornburgh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
