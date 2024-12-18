Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Holiday Season Message 2024

Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Vice Adm. Doug Perry and Fleet Command Master Chief Jason Avin address Sailors and military families for the 2024 Holiday season. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anderson W. Branch)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 12:43
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|947670
|VIRIN:
|241127-N-KK394-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110745232
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
