    Wooh Man reviews RAF Fairford DFAC

    GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.13.2024

    Video by Airman Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Page, 420th Air Base Squadron Security Forces flight sergeant, also known as "Wooh-Man" to roughly 3.3 million followers across various social media accounts reviews the RAF Fairford dining facility. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 12:36
    Location: GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB

    RAF Fairford
    dining facility
    comedy
    Pathfinders
    Security Forces
    food review

