Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, Vice Adm. Doug Perry and Command Master Chief Jason Avin deliver a 2024 holiday message. Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet commands and controls mission-ready forces to deter and defeat potential adversaries, defend maritime avenues of approach between North America and Europe, and strengthen our ability to operate with Allies and Partners in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anderson W. Branch)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 12:43
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|947663
|VIRIN:
|241127-N-KK394-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110745157
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. 2nd Fleet Holiday Season Message 2024, by PO1 Anderson Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.