    U.S. 2nd Fleet Holiday Season Message 2024

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Anderson Branch 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, Vice Adm. Doug Perry and Command Master Chief Jason Avin deliver a 2024 holiday message. Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet commands and controls mission-ready forces to deter and defeat potential adversaries, defend maritime avenues of approach between North America and Europe, and strengthen our ability to operate with Allies and Partners in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anderson W. Branch)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 12:43
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 947663
    VIRIN: 241127-N-KK394-1002
    Filename: DOD_110745157
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Holiday Season
    Commander U.S. 2nd Fleet

