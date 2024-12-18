Taormina Tour

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947661" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

TAORMINA, Italy (Dec. 14, 2024) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal travels to Taormina, Sicily, one of the leading cities in the Mediterranean world. Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) provides tours such as this to servicemembers and DoD civilians stationed overseas as part of its mission to deliver high-quality, customer-focused programs and services that contribute to resiliency, retention, readiness, and quality of life. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)