Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Taormina Tour

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAORMINA, ITALY

    12.14.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    AFN Sigonella

    TAORMINA, Italy (Dec. 14, 2024) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal travels to Taormina, Sicily, one of the leading cities in the Mediterranean world. Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) provides tours such as this to servicemembers and DoD civilians stationed overseas as part of its mission to deliver high-quality, customer-focused programs and services that contribute to resiliency, retention, readiness, and quality of life. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 12:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 947661
    VIRIN: 241214-N-EH998-1001
    Filename: DOD_110745141
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TAORMINA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taormina Tour, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    MWR
    Travel Europe
    Taormina

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download