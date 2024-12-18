Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senior Airman Deacon Cook's story

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.17.2024

    Video by Airman Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Deacon Cook, 422nd Security Forces Squadron NCOIC, shares his inspiring story about growing up homeless July 2nd, 2024 on RAF Fairford, England. When facing adversity resilience is key. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 12:25
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 947658
    VIRIN: 241213-F-QN763-1001
    Filename: DOD_110745129
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Airman Deacon Cook's story, by Amn Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    social media
    warrior
    inspiration
    homelessness
    adversity
    resilience

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download