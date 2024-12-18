Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Sill iSportsman Briefing

    UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    This video briefs users on creating iSportsman accounts, purchasing permits, acquiring vehicle permits and entering lotteries.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 10:59
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 947619
    VIRIN: 241218-O-KP881-2042
    Filename: DOD_110744851
    Length: 00:06:06
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Sill iSportsman Briefing, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

