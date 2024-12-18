Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Manufactured Housing Units Transported to Commercial Park for Survivors

    BLACK MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    Video by Madeleine Cook 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Black Mountain, N.C. (December 14, 2024) - Manufactured housing units delivered to a commercial park in Black Mountain, N.C. on Saturday, Dec 14, 2024, in Weaverville, N.C. The units will house survivors of Tropical Storm Helene.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 09:11
    Video ID: 947596
    VIRIN: 241214-O-RP039-2339
    Filename: DOD_110744646
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: BLACK MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    HurricaneHelene24

