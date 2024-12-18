U.S. Army V Corps Soldiers Salute at Camp Kościuszko, Poland (NFL Christmas 2024)

U.S. Army V Corps soldiers salute, Dec. 19, 2024 at Camp Kościuszko, Poland. V Corps, U.S. Army Europe and Africa's (USAREUR-AF) warfighting corps headquarters, leverages the credibility of the U.S. Army's ready combat formations to deter aggression in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devin Klecan)
