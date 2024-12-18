Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army V Corps Soldiers Salute at Camp Kościuszko, Poland (NFL Christmas 2024)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POZNAN, POLAND

    12.19.2024

    Video by Sgt. Devin Klecan 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army V Corps soldiers salute, Dec. 19, 2024 at Camp Kościuszko, Poland. V Corps, U.S. Army Europe and Africa's (USAREUR-AF) warfighting corps headquarters, leverages the credibility of the U.S. Army's ready combat formations to deter aggression in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devin Klecan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 09:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947595
    VIRIN: 241219-A-EE340-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110744634
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: POZNAN, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army V Corps Soldiers Salute at Camp Kościuszko, Poland (NFL Christmas 2024), by SGT Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download