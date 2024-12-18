Fuji Viper 25.1: Shoot House

U.S. Marines conduct live-fire Close-Quarters Battle drills during exercise Korea Viper 25.1 at the New Mexico Range Training Area, South Korea, Dec. 6-7, 2024. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the Republic of Korea and U.S. Marine Corps' ability to respond to decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two allies. The Marines shown are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division and are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)
|12.07.2024
|12.19.2024 04:07
|B-Roll
|947579
|241207-M-NC826-1001
|DOD_110744391
|00:03:48
|KR
|2
|2
