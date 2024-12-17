U.S. Marines conduct an air assault during exercise Korea Viper 25.1 at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 3, 2024. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the Republic of Korea and U.S. Marine Corps' ability to respond to decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two allies. The Marines shown are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division and are forward deployed the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 04:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|947578
|VIRIN:
|241203-M-NC826-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110744390
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Korea Viper 25.1: Fox Company Air Assault, by LCpl Briseida Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.