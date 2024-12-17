Jungle Beta Course 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



2024 Jungle Course Beta Training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jul. 26, 2024. The new course took knowledge from the U.S. Marine Corps Jungle Warfare Training Center and the Lightning Academy in Hawaii and tweaked it for non-combatant career fields to be prepared under the USAF’s Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adasha Williams)