Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jungle Beta Course 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adasha Williams 

    36th Wing

    2024 Jungle Course Beta Training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jul. 26, 2024. The new course took knowledge from the U.S. Marine Corps Jungle Warfare Training Center and the Lightning Academy in Hawaii and tweaked it for non-combatant career fields to be prepared under the USAF’s Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adasha Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 00:45
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 947576
    VIRIN: 240726-F-SI550-1002
    Filename: DOD_110744343
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Beta Course 2024, by A1C Adasha Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download