Operation Christmas Drop interfly practice drops

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron alongside international partners drop practice bundles near Guam, Dec. 14, 2024. The tradition began during the Christmas season in 1952 when a B-29 Superfortress aircrew saw islanders waving at them from the island of Kapingamarangi, 3,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. In the spirit of Christmas, the aircrew dropped a bundle of supplies attached to a parachute to the islanders below, giving the operation its name. Today, airdrop operations include over 58 islands throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
