    Operation Christmas Drop interfly practice drops

    GUAM

    12.14.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron alongside international partners drop practice bundles near Guam, Dec. 14, 2024. The tradition began during the Christmas season in 1952 when a B-29 Superfortress aircrew saw islanders waving at them from the island of Kapingamarangi, 3,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. In the spirit of Christmas, the aircrew dropped a bundle of supplies attached to a parachute to the islanders below, giving the operation its name. Today, airdrop operations include over 58 islands throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 02:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947575
    VIRIN: 241214-F-AF991-9903
    Filename: DOD_110744342
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: GU

    PACAF
    HADR
    C-130
    INDOPACOM
    OperationChristmasDrop
    OCD24

