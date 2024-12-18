Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    35FW Holiday Greeting: Winter traditions across Misawa

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force members stationed at Misawa Air Base share stories of their holiday traditions at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 18, 2024. U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, Col. Matthew Kenkel, 35th Fighter Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. David Najera, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, are accompanied by their spouses to offer their holiday greetings to Misawa AB community members. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 00:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947571
    VIRIN: 241218-F-VG726-9001
    Filename: DOD_110744332
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35FW Holiday Greeting: Winter traditions across Misawa, by SSgt Kelsea Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Christmas
    Holiday Season
    Yule
    Three Kings Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download