35FW Holiday Greeting: Winter traditions across Misawa

U.S. Air Force members stationed at Misawa Air Base share stories of their holiday traditions at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 18, 2024. U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, Col. Matthew Kenkel, 35th Fighter Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. David Najera, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, are accompanied by their spouses to offer their holiday greetings to Misawa AB community members. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)