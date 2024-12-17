Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE San Francisco District Drift Collection Vessel Raccoon and Crew hard at work

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Video by Tammy Reed 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Division

    In its mission to remove hazardous debris from San Francisco Bay, crewmembers of the USACE Drift Collector Raccoon get off to an early start to snag a multitude of large woody and other debris lodged along the shores of the Oakland Estuary and many other areas around the bay and the delta. On this day, the crew uses king tides to their advantage as they access several hard-to-reach areas near Brooklyn Basin. Deploying a work skiff called the Trash Panda, the small boat's two-person crew uses pike poles to hook the debris and drag it into open water where a crane operator onboard the Raccoon loads it onto the deck or the Raccoon scoops it into the chain link net underneath the front of the hull. The Raccoon collects an average of 1.5 tons of debris a day from the bay.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 17:43
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Delta
    San Francisco Bay
    debris removal
    USACE San Francisco District Drift Collection Vessel Raccoon
    Trash Panda

