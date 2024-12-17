USACE San Francisco District Drift Collection Vessel Raccoon and Crew hard at work

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In its mission to remove hazardous debris from San Francisco Bay, crewmembers of the USACE Drift Collector Raccoon get off to an early start to snag a multitude of large woody and other debris lodged along the shores of the Oakland Estuary and many other areas around the bay and the delta. On this day, the crew uses king tides to their advantage as they access several hard-to-reach areas near Brooklyn Basin. Deploying a work skiff called the Trash Panda, the small boat's two-person crew uses pike poles to hook the debris and drag it into open water where a crane operator onboard the Raccoon loads it onto the deck or the Raccoon scoops it into the chain link net underneath the front of the hull. The Raccoon collects an average of 1.5 tons of debris a day from the bay.