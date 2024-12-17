Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JGSDF tours Yokota’s Fire Department

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    12.10.2024

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Seventeen Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers assigned to the Central Nuclear Biological Chemical Weapon Defense Unit visited the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department to familiarize themselves with the U.S. Air Force fire department operations at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 10, 2024.

    The tour aimed to strengthen the foundation for future training procedures and foster valuable friendships, enhancing the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capabilities of both the Yokota Fire Department and JGSDF.

    During the tour, JGSDF members operated a 374th CES firefighting vehicle and demonstrated a JGSDF liquid spray vehicle to Yokota firefighters. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 19:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947550
    VIRIN: 241210-F-PM645-1002
    Filename: DOD_110743735
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JGSDF tours Yokota’s Fire Department, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JGSDF
    GCC
    Ground Component Command
    Central Nuclear Biological Chemical Weapon Defense Unit
    Central NBC Weapon Defense Unit
    CNBC-HQ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download