JGSDF tours Yokota’s Fire Department

Seventeen Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers assigned to the Central Nuclear Biological Chemical Weapon Defense Unit visited the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department to familiarize themselves with the U.S. Air Force fire department operations at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 10, 2024.
The tour aimed to strengthen the foundation for future training procedures and foster valuable friendships, enhancing the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capabilities of both the Yokota Fire Department and JGSDF.
During the tour, JGSDF members operated a 374th CES firefighting vehicle and demonstrated a JGSDF liquid spray vehicle to Yokota firefighters. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe
