Pfc. Maria Tarango, Headquarters Alpha 3rd Battalion 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 14T Patriot Launching Station Enhanced Operator
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 14:57
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|947536
|VIRIN:
|241216-O-ZY123-8327
|Filename:
|DOD_110743437
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Shoutouts Air Defense Artillery Fort Sill, by Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.