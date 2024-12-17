319th Resilience Initiative

The 319th commander Col. Tim Monroe discusses the new on base initiative, the Peer-2-Peer program.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 14:35
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|947529
|VIRIN:
|241202-F-YG789-7652
|Filename:
|DOD_110743369
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
