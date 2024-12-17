Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kenner Army Health Clinic Script Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Shanita Dorsey 

    Kenner Army Health Clinic

    Kenner Army Health Clinic introduces ScriptCenter, our latest pharmacy innovation. This cutting-edge locker system in the Fort Gregg Adams Main Exchange transforms prescription pickup by offering convenience and flexibility, perfectly aligning with your busy schedule.

    Say goodbye to waiting in line and juggling pharmacy hours. The ScriptCenter lets you pick up your medications (except cold medicine and controlled substances) when it's most convenient for you, enhancing your experience and streamlining your healthcare.

    Watch now to see how the ScriptCenter can make your life easier and learn how to take advantage of this innovative service.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 14:04
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 947518
    VIRIN: 241118-D-HN813-4668
    Filename: DOD_110743267
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kenner Army Health Clinic Script Center, by Shanita Dorsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kenner Army Health Clinic
    ScriptCenter
    Fort Gregg-Adams

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download