Kenner Army Health Clinic Script Center

Kenner Army Health Clinic introduces ScriptCenter, our latest pharmacy innovation. This cutting-edge locker system in the Fort Gregg Adams Main Exchange transforms prescription pickup by offering convenience and flexibility, perfectly aligning with your busy schedule.



Say goodbye to waiting in line and juggling pharmacy hours. The ScriptCenter lets you pick up your medications (except cold medicine and controlled substances) when it's most convenient for you, enhancing your experience and streamlining your healthcare.



Watch now to see how the ScriptCenter can make your life easier and learn how to take advantage of this innovative service.