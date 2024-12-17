Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Drill Crew

    NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Video by Andres Guzman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Geologist Caleb Sims, and drillers Cole Morton and Chase Broksieck of the Kansas City District drill crew, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, share their work at Harlan County Lake, Nebraska, on Dec. 4, 2024. The team tackles geotechnical investigations, dam inspections and safety drilling to protect communities and secure infrastructure.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 13:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947507
    VIRIN: 241204-A-TN288-7566
    Filename: DOD_110743147
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NEBRASKA, US

    USACE
    USACE NWD
    USACE NWK

