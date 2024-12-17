Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAWCAD and Santa team up to bring joy to thousands of school children in Southern Maryland

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Video by Timothy Boulay, Corinne Milligan and Charles Regner

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    Ho Ho Ho!!! NAWCAD's rotary test wing HX-21 once again provided Santa with an invaluable reconnaissance flight ahead of Christmas 2024. The MH-60S Knighthawk was piloted by two of Santa's lead reindeer, as they took off from Patuxent River Naval Air Station and flew Santa and his elves over 26 schools in Southern Maryland to see which boys and girls would make the "nice" list! You can check out all the thrills, smiles, and happy kids in this the highlight video produced by NAWCAD's Visual Information team.

