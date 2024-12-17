NAWCAD and Santa team up to bring joy to thousands of school children in Southern Maryland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ho Ho Ho!!! NAWCAD's rotary test wing HX-21 once again provided Santa with an invaluable reconnaissance flight ahead of Christmas 2024. The MH-60S Knighthawk was piloted by two of Santa's lead reindeer, as they took off from Patuxent River Naval Air Station and flew Santa and his elves over 26 schools in Southern Maryland to see which boys and girls would make the "nice" list! You can check out all the thrills, smiles, and happy kids in this the highlight video produced by NAWCAD's Visual Information team.