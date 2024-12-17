Joint Civilian Orientation Conference alumni share their experiences with the program at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 20, 2024. (DoD video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 13:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|947499
|VIRIN:
|240926-D-KY598-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_110743081
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JCOC Alumni Testimonials, by SSgt John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.