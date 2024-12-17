Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Stewart New Years Resolution 2024

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Video by Sgt. Anthony Herrera 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division reveal their new year's resolutions for the year 2025 on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 17, 2024. A new year's resolution is a firm decision made on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day to do or refrain from doing something over the course of the coming year. (video by Army Sgt. Anthony Herrera/ released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 11:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 947482
    VIRIN: 241217-A-SA954-1001
    Filename: DOD_110742973
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Stewart New Years Resolution 2024, by SGT Anthony Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    #3rdInfantryDivision #3ID #RockoftheMarne #army #marne #stewart #celebration #newyears #resolution

