Fort Stewart New Years Resolution 2024

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division reveal their new year's resolutions for the year 2025 on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 17, 2024. A new year's resolution is a firm decision made on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day to do or refrain from doing something over the course of the coming year. (video by Army Sgt. Anthony Herrera/ released)