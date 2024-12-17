MHS Nurse Advice Line REEL or Story (select your own music)

Traveling for the holidays travel? Please remember the Military Health System Nurse Advice Line can assist with non-emergent medical concerns that may arise during leave, far from your primary care team.
It is a valuable resource for healthcare information, advice, and support available 24/7 for TRICARE Beneficiaries. Call 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273), option 1 or live chat at: https://mhsnurseadviceline.com/
Safe travels!
|11.18.2024
|12.18.2024 11:46
|PSA
|947478
|241118-O-OT285-5355
|1
|DOD_110742951
|00:00:11
|US
|0
|0
