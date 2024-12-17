Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MHS Nurse Advice Line REEL or Story (select your own music)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Traveling for the holidays travel? Please remember the Military Health System Nurse Advice Line can assist with non-emergent medical concerns that may arise during leave, far from your primary care team.

    It is a valuable resource for healthcare information, advice, and support available 24/7 for TRICARE Beneficiaries. Call 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273), option 1 or live chat at: https://mhsnurseadviceline.com/

    Safe travels!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 11:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 947478
    VIRIN: 241118-O-OT285-5355
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110742951
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHS Nurse Advice Line REEL or Story (select your own music), by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Military families

    TAGS

    holiday travel
    TRICARE
    Block Leave
    nurse advice line

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download