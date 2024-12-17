Coast Guard rescues stranded mariner off St Lucie Inlet jetty

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 helicopter crew rescues a man stranded on a jetty in the vicinity of St Lucie Inlet, Dec. 15, 2024. The aircrew brought the man to Stuart Airport with no medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard video edited by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 11:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|947469
|VIRIN:
|241215-G-FH885-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110742843
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
No keywords found.