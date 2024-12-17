Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues stranded mariner off St Lucie Inlet jetty

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Rodriguez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 helicopter crew rescues a man stranded on a jetty in the vicinity of St Lucie Inlet, Dec. 15, 2024. The aircrew brought the man to Stuart Airport with no medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard video edited by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 11:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947469
    VIRIN: 241215-G-FH885-1001
    Filename: DOD_110742843
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US

    SAR USCG Air Station Miami Station Fort Pierce

