1st Cavalry Division Band Holiday Concert: Cavalry Carols

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947465" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 1st Cavalry Division Band hosts the Christmas Cavalry carol-themed holiday concert at Palmer Theater on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Dec. 12, 2024. During the busy performance season, the 1CD Band took time to give the Fort Cavazos community a seasonal show. The event provided an opportunity for military families to unite and enjoy a shared sense of community and happiness during the holiday season.