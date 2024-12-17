The 1st Cavalry Division Band hosts the Christmas Cavalry carol-themed holiday concert at Palmer Theater on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Dec. 12, 2024. During the busy performance season, the 1CD Band took time to give the Fort Cavazos community a seasonal show. The event provided an opportunity for military families to unite and enjoy a shared sense of community and happiness during the holiday season.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 11:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947465
|VIRIN:
|241212-A-JL185-6635
|Filename:
|DOD_110742837
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Cavalry Division Band Holiday Concert: Cavalry Carols, by SGT Nathanial Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.