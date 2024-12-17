Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Cavalry Division Band Holiday Concert: Cavalry Carols

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nathanial Johnson 

    1st Cavalry Division

    The 1st Cavalry Division Band hosts the Christmas Cavalry carol-themed holiday concert at Palmer Theater on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Dec. 12, 2024. During the busy performance season, the 1CD Band took time to give the Fort Cavazos community a seasonal show. The event provided an opportunity for military families to unite and enjoy a shared sense of community and happiness during the holiday season.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 11:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947465
    VIRIN: 241212-A-JL185-6635
    Filename: DOD_110742837
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division Band Holiday Concert: Cavalry Carols, by SGT Nathanial Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1CD
    Christmas
    Holidays
    Concert
    Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download