Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    December 2024 DA Retirement Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    The monthly Department of the Army (DA) Retirement Ceremony for December 2024. This ceremony takes place each month at Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Virginia.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 10:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947441
    VIRIN: 241212-A-D0742-1000
    Filename: DOD_110742610
    Length: 01:01:41
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, December 2024 DA Retirement Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Retirement Ceremony
    Department of the Army
    Soldier for Life
    DA Retirement Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download