Happy Holidays from Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas

Munson Army Health Center Command Team Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker and Sgt. Maj. Jason Trevino wish happy holidays on behalf of the Soldier and Civilian health care team. The health center is located on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, the Best Hometown in the Army. Munson provides care for more than 14,000 Military Health System beneficiaries on Fort Leavenworth and in the greater Kansas City metropolitan area.
Munson is also responsible for the around the clock medical mission at the Military Corrections Complex -- featuring the only maximum-security facility in the Department of Defense and the oldest penal institution in the Federal system.
