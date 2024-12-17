A Christmas flight (international)

Synopsis
If you’re in Sweden in December, it’s always worth keeping your eyes on the skies as you might just be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the Swedish Air Force flying one their traditional ‘Julgransflygning’ (Christmas tree formation) across multiple locations in the country.
Before take-off from the F 21 Wing at Luleå Airbase, we imagine what might have inspired one young girl’s journey to become a pilot.
Transcript
TRANSCRIPT (AUDIO AND TEXT ON SCREEN)
— TEXT ON SCREEN —
December 1995
Sweden
— TEXT ON SCREEN —
December 2024
— TEXT ON SCREEN —
DEFENDING YOU
EVERY DAY
FOR 75 YEARS
SEASON’S GREETINGS
FROM ALL OF US
AT NATO
END
