A Christmas flight (international)

Synopsis



If you’re in Sweden in December, it’s always worth keeping your eyes on the skies as you might just be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the Swedish Air Force flying one their traditional ‘Julgransflygning’ (Christmas tree formation) across multiple locations in the country.

Before take-off from the F 21 Wing at Luleå Airbase, we imagine what might have inspired one young girl’s journey to become a pilot.

Transcript



TRANSCRIPT (AUDIO AND TEXT ON SCREEN)



— TEXT ON SCREEN —



December 1995

Sweden





— TEXT ON SCREEN —



December 2024





— TEXT ON SCREEN —



DEFENDING YOU

EVERY DAY

FOR 75 YEARS



SEASON’S GREETINGS

FROM ALL OF US

AT NATO



END



Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.



Some footage courtesy of the Swedish Air Force (Svenska flygvapnet).