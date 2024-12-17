Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Christmas flight (international)

    SWEDEN

    11.26.2024

    Synopsis

    If you’re in Sweden in December, it’s always worth keeping your eyes on the skies as you might just be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the Swedish Air Force flying one their traditional ‘Julgransflygning’ (Christmas tree formation) across multiple locations in the country.
    Before take-off from the F 21 Wing at Luleå Airbase, we imagine what might have inspired one young girl’s journey to become a pilot.
    Transcript

    TRANSCRIPT (AUDIO AND TEXT ON SCREEN)

    — TEXT ON SCREEN —

    December 1995
    Sweden


    — TEXT ON SCREEN —

    December 2024


    — TEXT ON SCREEN —

    DEFENDING YOU
    EVERY DAY
    FOR 75 YEARS

    SEASON’S GREETINGS
    FROM ALL OF US
    AT NATO

    END

    Usage rights
    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.

    Some footage courtesy of the Swedish Air Force (Svenska flygvapnet).

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 05:05
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: SE

