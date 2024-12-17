2024 Outstanding Airmen of the Year Award Winners

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, announced the selection of Senior Airman Haley Onken, Tech. Elizabeth Rodas, Master Sgt. Andrew Jenkins, and Capt. Dylan Staples as the Wing’s 2024 Airmen of the Year, December 17, 2024. The 132d Airmen were selected from a wide array of nominees, each in their respective categories including the Airmen category, Non-Commissioned Officer, Senior Non-Commissioned Officer, and Company Grade Officer categories. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Adam Welch)