The 132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, announced the selection of Senior Airman Haley Onken, Tech. Elizabeth Rodas, Master Sgt. Andrew Jenkins, and Capt. Dylan Staples as the Wing’s 2024 Airmen of the Year, December 17, 2024. The 132d Airmen were selected from a wide array of nominees, each in their respective categories including the Airmen category, Non-Commissioned Officer, Senior Non-Commissioned Officer, and Company Grade Officer categories. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Adam Welch)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 17:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|947347
|VIRIN:
|241217-Z-DP314-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110741597
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|DES MOINES, IOWA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Outstanding Airmen of the Year Award Winners, by TSgt Adam Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.