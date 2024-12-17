Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Outstanding Airmen of the Year Award Winners

    DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Adam Welch 

    132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    The 132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, announced the selection of Senior Airman Haley Onken, Tech. Elizabeth Rodas, Master Sgt. Andrew Jenkins, and Capt. Dylan Staples as the Wing’s 2024 Airmen of the Year, December 17, 2024. The 132d Airmen were selected from a wide array of nominees, each in their respective categories including the Airmen category, Non-Commissioned Officer, Senior Non-Commissioned Officer, and Company Grade Officer categories. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Adam Welch)

