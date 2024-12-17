Coast Guard Cutter Seneca, Holiday Greeting

Coast Guard Cutter Seneca (WMEC 906) crew members wish you and your families, Happy Holidays, Dec. 17, 2024, from Portsmouth, Virginia. Seneca is a 270-foot, Famous-class medium endurance cutter homeported in Portsmouth. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Ensign Lucas Hayes)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 17:33
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|947331
|VIRIN:
|241217-G-G0100-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110741523
|Length:
|00:00:05
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.