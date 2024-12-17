Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Seneca, Holiday Greeting

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Coast Guard Cutter Seneca (WMEC 906) crew members wish you and your families, Happy Holidays, Dec. 17, 2024, from Portsmouth, Virginia. Seneca is a 270-foot, Famous-class medium endurance cutter homeported in Portsmouth. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Ensign Lucas Hayes)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 17:33
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 947331
    VIRIN: 241217-G-G0100-1003
    Filename: DOD_110741523
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Virginia
    Portsmouth
    Holiday Season
    GenericHolidaySeason2024
    Coast Guard Cutter Seneca (WMEC 906)
    HolidayGreeting2024

