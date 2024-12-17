First Dental treatment Facility Opens On Camp Robinson

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947297" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Arkansas Army National Guard opened it first dental treatment facility on Camp Robinson, Dec. 8, 2024, becoming the fourth state in the National Guard to authorize Army Guard dentists to treat Guardsmen during drill and annual training just as they would their own patients at home.



Interview 1: Col. Glenn Lance, Dental Officer, 39th Brigade Combat Team, Arkansas Army National Guard



Interview 2: Maj. Jarrett Stark, Commander Headquarters Headquarters Company, Medical Readiness Detachment, Arkansas Army National Guard



Interview 3: Col. Clint miller, Commander, Arkansas Medical Detachment, Arkansas Army National Guard



(Arkansas Army National Guard video by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston)