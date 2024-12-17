Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soo Locks Last Ship of 2023-2024 Shipping Season

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Video by Carrie Fox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    The Philip R. Clarke was the last ship through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan for the 2023-2024 navigation season on January 16, 2024.
    The Clarke enters the Poe Lock from Lake Superior, lowers 21 feet in elevation in the lock chamber and heads downstream to offload a shipment of iron ore pellets at a steel mill on the lower Great Lakes.

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 15:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947294
    VIRIN: 240116-A-WR196-1001
    Filename: DOD_110741186
    Length: 00:08:10
    Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MICHIGAN, US

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Soo Locks
    taconite
    Great Lakes Navigation System
    Interlake Steamship Co.

