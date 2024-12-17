Soo Locks Last Ship of 2023-2024 Shipping Season

The Philip R. Clarke was the last ship through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan for the 2023-2024 navigation season on January 16, 2024.
The Clarke enters the Poe Lock from Lake Superior, lowers 21 feet in elevation in the lock chamber and heads downstream to offload a shipment of iron ore pellets at a steel mill on the lower Great Lakes.
