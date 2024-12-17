Soo Locks Last Ship of 2023-2024 Shipping Season

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947294" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Philip R. Clarke was the last ship through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan for the 2023-2024 navigation season on January 16, 2024.

The Clarke enters the Poe Lock from Lake Superior, lowers 21 feet in elevation in the lock chamber and heads downstream to offload a shipment of iron ore pellets at a steel mill on the lower Great Lakes.