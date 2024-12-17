The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center team focused its 2024 operations on advancing Airmen combat support readiness and bolstering the capabilities of power-projection platforms to meet Department of the Air Force Reoptimizing for Great Power Competition priorities. We conducted all of our operations in sync with the motto that drives us: Your Success is Our Mission!
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 14:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947280
|VIRIN:
|241217-F-HE309-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110740903
|Length:
|00:06:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 AFIMSC Year In Review, by Luke Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.