Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll (EFMB)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    The Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) is the ultimate test for Army medical professionals. It pushes them to their physical and mental limits, demanding excellence in medical skills, battlefield evacuation, and combat readiness. But with a brutal historical pass rate of 11-27%, most who try will fail.

    Four Soldiers from Irwin Army Community Hospital will face this grueling challenge May 2024 at Fort Riley, Kansas. Will they have what it takes to join the elite ranks of the EFMB?

    Watch and witness their intense training as they prepare to prove their courage, skill, and dedication in the pursuit of medical excellence. Will they defy the odds and earn the coveted badge?

    NOTE: At the time of release of this video, the latest test statistics available were from Fiscal Year 2021. According to the EFMB Test Control Office, the pass rate for Fiscal Year 2023 was 33%.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 13:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947275
    VIRIN: 240506-O-JU906-3309
    Filename: DOD_110740731
    Length: 00:04:43
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll (EFMB), by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Riley
    Kansas
    Irwin Army Community Hospital
    EFMB
    Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download