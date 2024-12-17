B-roll package of U.S. Airmen with the 156th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, and the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, retrieve mission oriented protective posture training gear to issue during the Saber Knight Readiness exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 6, 2024. Saber Knight Readiness Exercise 24-01 incorporated lessons learned from previous exercises and tested the 52nd Fighter Wing’s ability to rapidly generate F-16 Fighting Falcon sorties; execute base defense operations during simulated threats including chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) attacks; and further develop and execute command, control, and communication (C3) tactics in support of contingency and war-time operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 12:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|947266
|VIRIN:
|240506-Z-MF014-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110740563
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll 156th LRS supports 52nd LRS during readiness exercise, by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
